These homeowners go all out for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Morning Quad Cities is wrapping up Halloweek as Halloween us fast approaching.

On Monday, October 30 we highlighted two winners LIVE on the morning newscast to show off their hard work and dedication to the Halloween spirit.

The first home our GMQC crew went to was a home in Rock Island. Dawn Coon and her sisters are big fans of Halloween and have been collecting Halloween decorations for over a decade! They have so many decorations, Coon says setting up for the big night can take up to three days.

In her yard, trick-or-treaters can check out everything from a graveyard, spooky statues and giant 10 feet blow up displays of Scooby Doo, Jack Skellington and even a cat and spider.

"We mainly have things that aren't terribly scary so the kids can still enjoy it," said Coon

And their neighbors think the set up is a hit, too.

"Our neighbors love it. They always say what a good job we've done. I'm sure if they had blow up decorations they'd have us come and set up it up," laughed Coon.

Next stop was to Carlos Bareeto's home in Colona.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From bubble and smoke machines to motion censored decorations and multiple DIY projects to create an elaborate display.

"When you do large displays like it do, there is a lot of DIY displays. It's fun to interact and build to make it more kid friendly. The bubbles are a big hit," said Baretto.

It's hard to miss Baretto's home on the street. He also has two projections displayed onto his home. One is a 'Happy Halloween' display and the other is a scene of dancing skellingtons to add to the appeal and welcome trick-or-treaters.

Baretto also added a bench to his front yard so families can take pictures of their fun night.

You can see these winner's homes and many others around the Quad Cities. Click here for a list of trick-or-treating times.