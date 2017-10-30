× Ghouls and goblins will still need to stay warm

The chilly wind of today will extend through the evening hours before slowly diminishing before sunrise on Tuesday. The cold night will be felt with overnight lows around 30 degrees. However, it will feel more like around 20 degrees when you factor in the wind.

The broken cloudiness will also extend through most of the night before some drying sneaks in and improve our skies by morning, Tuesday with some welcome sunshine.

Ghouls and goblins will still need to stay warm come Halloween as daytime highs will only reach the lower 40s before quickly dropping in the 30s during the evening hours.

We’ll then start the new month of November with a slight improvement in temperatures as highs around 50 Wednesday will push near 60 on Thursday. In that transition comes an isolated coverage of light rain showers later Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll drop briefly around 50 both Friday and Saturday before warmer 60s makes a one-day return on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

