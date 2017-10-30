Cooking with Mazola: Pasta with Vegetable Sauce

Yield: 6 servings
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
|8 ounces whole wheat pasta (such as elbow macaroni or small shells)
|2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil
|1 small onion, chopped*
|1 green bell pepper, chopped*
|8 ounces mushrooms, sliced*
|1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced OR 2 cups packed spinach*
|1 jar (22 to 26 ounces) pasta sauce
Note: Chop the vegetables very fine if your children don't care for the larger pieces.
Instructions:
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and zucchini and cook for 3 minutes. Add pasta sauce, reduce heat to low and cook another 5 minutes until all vegetables are tender.
Drain pasta and top with sauce.