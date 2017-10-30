Cooking with Mazola: Pasta with Vegetable Sauce

Posted 7:49 am, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50AM, October 30, 2017

Yield: 6 servings
Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces whole wheat pasta (such as elbow macaroni or small shells)
2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil
1 small onion, chopped*
1 green bell pepper, chopped*
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced*
1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced OR 2 cups packed spinach*
1 jar (22 to 26 ounces) pasta sauce

Note: Chop the vegetables very fine if your children don't care for the larger pieces.

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add onion and green pepper and cook for 3 minutes.  Add mushrooms and zucchini and cook for 3 minutes.  Add pasta sauce, reduce heat to low and cook another 5 minutes until all vegetables are tender.

Drain pasta and top with sauce.