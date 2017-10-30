Cooking with Mazola: Pasta with Vegetable Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yield: 6 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces whole wheat pasta (such as elbow macaroni or small shells) 2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil 1 small onion, chopped* 1 green bell pepper, chopped* 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced* 1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced OR 2 cups packed spinach* 1 jar (22 to 26 ounces) pasta sauce

Note: Chop the vegetables very fine if your children don't care for the larger pieces.

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and zucchini and cook for 3 minutes. Add pasta sauce, reduce heat to low and cook another 5 minutes until all vegetables are tender.

Drain pasta and top with sauce.