Chills lock in today, continue into Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will reinforce the chills as we head through our Monday. Wind chills early this morning were in the 30s and it's likely we'll be equally-chilly into the afternoon. That's because winds will whip up after noon today with some wind gusts up to 35 mph. The chill will stick around tonight with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Wind chills will dip down into the upper teens by early Tuesday morning.

We’ll have a few rays of sunshine today with a few instability showers possible, especially for northern hometowns late this afternoon and evening.

Halloween looks dry, but a little sunnier. It will remain quite chilly with highs only in the middle 40s.

Another disturbance will bring us a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Then, a nice warm-up as we look into Sunday. Keep your fingers crossed we don’t have to trend the 64 degree projected high downward!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen