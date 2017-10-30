Candy Corn Poll: Love it or hate it?
-
Pastor helps community understand Hate Groups
-
Photos: QC yards decked out for Halloween
-
Democrats, Republicans condemn white supremacism, call out President Trump after Saturday’s deadly Virginia protest
-
Halloween events around the Quad Cities
-
Video: Hilarious costume generator tells us what we should be for Halloween
-
-
‘Zombie Frap’ may come to Starbucks in time for Halloween
-
Can you spot the yellow M&M in this candy corn?
-
Halloween 2017 Trick or Treat Times
-
Photos: Pets dressed up for Halloween
-
Racially-charged fliers popping up in Davenport neighborhoods
-
-
Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked in Twitter history
-
Virginia priest takes leave of absence after revealing he was an ‘exalted cyclops’ in the KKK
-
Trump calls KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists ‘repugnant’