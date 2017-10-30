× All invited to open meeting discussing status of I-74 Bridge project

MOLINE, Illinois — The public is being invited to an open meeting to discuss the status of the Interstate 74 Bridge.

Several project representatives will be on site at the Moline Police Department to give a short presentation on the project and to answer any questions. City staff will be there to talk about how the construction will impact traffic flow.

The discussion will be at the Moline Police Department’s public meeting room from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Mayor Stephanie Acri and October Mayor Pro-Tem and 6th Ward Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker are hosting the meeting.