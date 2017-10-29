× Woman dead after rollover accident on Route 67; two kids in truck okay

McDONOUGH COUNTY– One woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 67 Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois State Patrol was called to rural McDonough County, north of Good Hope, after 3 p.m.

They found a truck driven by Virginia Jingst, 58, of Warsaw, IL in a ditch. Police say the truck had crossed both lanes of traffic and rolled several times before landing there.

Jingst was airlifted to OSF St. Mary Medical Center where she died.

Two minors, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, were also in the truck during the crash. They were brought to McDonough District Hospital where they were treated and released. Their names are not being released.