× Gunshots fired at an occupied home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois — Sterling Police are looking for the person or people who fired gunshots at a home overnight.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, officers responded to the 400 block of West 6th Street.

Police say four or five shots were fired at a home from a vehicle, which was possibly a white, four-door. Two people were inside the house at the time of the gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.