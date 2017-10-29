× Former IL State Rep. Morthland may be back on the ballot

Former Illinois State Representative Rich Morthland from Cordova may be looking to return to Springfield.

WQAD News 8’s sister station, WGN, is reporting that current Republican State Rep. Jeanie Ives is considering a run for Illinois Governor.

A petition is circulating with Morthland, a current Rock Island County board member, listed as her running mate. Morthland was a Republican member of the Illinois General Assembly for a single term, from 2011-2013. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Ambrose University. Morthland has been a professor at Black Hawk College, Scott Community College, and Ashford University.

Candidates need at least 5,000 signatures by December 4th to qualify.

The pair would then challenge Governor Bruce Rauner in the Republican primary.

Several state conservative groups are pushing for the pair to join the race, but fear they won’t be able to raise enough money to have a chance.