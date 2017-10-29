Cyclists clean up Sylvan Island in preparation for opening of new bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYLVAN ISLAND-- Cyclists are ready to ride the trails of Sylvan Island once again.

"I used to come out here about 4 nights a week and just ride." says member of Friends of Off Road Cycling(FORC), Ray Nees.

About 25 members of FORC helped clear the overgrown trails that haven't been used in almost 4 years on Sunday October 29th.

"There's about 30 places where trees's are down and we've got to cut the trees out of the way," says Nees.

Back in 2013 the only bridge that people used to cross over was deemed unsafe and closed off.

There was no other way to get to the island except by boat leaving the trails unattended.

A new bridge is currently under construction before its finished members of FORC want to make the island is ready.

Crews are expected to finish it sometime by Thanksgiving.