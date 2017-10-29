× A fall chill in the air will return on Monday

As we wrap up the weekend, a few showers will be making their way though Sunday night. We won’t be seeing freezing temperatures as lows will stay in the upper 30s. However, a cold front passing through the night will bring a strong northwest breeze by Monday morning.

It’s going to stay pretty breezy throughout our Monday with a few gusts over 25 MPH! Despite seeing some sunshine, highs will only manage to reach the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween will be even cooler with temperatures in the low 40s. Thankfully, we’ll see plenty of sun. Hopefully your Halloween costume is warm because temperatures will fall into the 30s that evening.

We’ll start off November right around 50 with more clouds building through the area. Highs will warm up into the upper 50s by Thursday, and it’s looking a little cooler by Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham