Sterling runs past St. Viator 48-0. Nyrel Sullivan sets a new record for career touchdowns in the game.
Sterling keeps momentum going in the post season
-
Sterling rolls to 9-0 regular season finish
-
Sterling Newman stays perfect after win over Fulton
-
Sterling stays undefeated with another big win
-
Sterling Newman continues their success on the road
-
Sterling beast rival Geneseo
-
-
Sterling sweeps Metamora to win Volleyball Regional
-
Sterling Newman earns hard fought win
-
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season
-
Juvenile injured in Sterling hit-and-run
-
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
-
-
Sterling cruises to another win to improve to 4-0
-
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated
-
Sterling teen accused of armed robbery