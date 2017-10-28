Orion offense scores 40-points, their defense pitches a shut out. Chargers moving on to the second round of the IHSA playoffs.
Orion runs past Rockford Christian in win
-
Orion wins Regional for 6th straight year
-
Rockridge beats Orion in rivalry game
-
Orion beats Morrison to improve to 5-1
-
Riverdale volleyball hands Orion 1st conference loss
-
Orion post shut out against Fulton
-
-
Orion rolls to 42-0 win over Riverdale
-
Moline volleyball best Orion
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman
-
School bus driver cited after colliding with car in Orion, Illinois intersection
-
Orion opens season with win over Hall
-
-
Orion celebrates 45th Annual Fall Festival
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
The Score Sunday – High School Football playoff breakdown, FCA