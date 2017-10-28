New bakery in West Davenport set on helping build the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Fresh coffee and baked goods fill up the Chic Soriee bakery.

For 3 generations Sara Whechel's family baked treats from there home starting with her grandmother.

On October, 28 family, friends and members of the community celebrated the grand opening of Chic Soiree.

"There' not really words that can describe what I feel right now," said Whelchel.

The shop is run by Whelchel, her mom and her aunt Lorraine Mccaffrey.

It's filled with cookies, cupcakes and cinnamon rolls, but they want to turn it into something more.

"It' very homey...its a place that you want to come sit down and have you're breakfast," said customer, Justina Pessein.

They plan to help build the community of West Davenport and establish future projects.

Davenport resident Ana Herrera says that side of the area doesn't have many bakeries.

"Hopefully they can bring a lot of people in here, there are unique goods," said Herrera.

They hope to provide a baking club for the underprivileged and special needs to help them with life skills says Whelchel.

Sara said they also hope to install a sort of pay it forward program.

"For homeless people if someone comes in and they're a little short or they don't have the money then we'll have this program where people can come and donate a dollar," said Whelchel.

The bakery is open Tuesday through Friday and they also serve gluten free and vegan options.

For more information on the bakery click here.