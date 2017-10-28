Monmouth-Roseville would fall in the 1A title game to Alton Marquette in double OT 4-3. The Titans bring home their firsts trophy in school history.
Monmouth-Roseville takes second at State Soccer
-
Monmouth-Roseville advances to State Soccer Championship
-
Monmouth-Roseville cruises past Sherrard
-
Bureau Valley wins a shootout game over Monmouth-Roseville
-
Monmouth-Roseville picks up first win of the year
-
Kewanee wins to become playoff eligible
-
-
Monmouth-Roseville soccer earns regional title
-
Monmouth-Roseville soccer punched 1st ever trip to State
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
Mic’d up with Jeremy Adolphson, Rockridge defense plays big in win
-
For the first time ever Illinois misses scheduled payments for schools
-
-
Monmouth United falls to West Prairie
-
Mid-County runs past Monmouth United
-
Mercer County holds off Monmouth United