Local martial artists break about 300 wooden boards in honor of injured police chief

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- Dozens of local martial arts students and instructors are using their skills to break about 300 wooden boards in honor Buffalo Police Chief, TJ Behning Saturday, October 28.

The event called “Kicks 100, Kick-a-thon,” was organized by Mellennia Martial Arts schools in Clinton, DeWitt, Clinton, Eldridge and Maquoketa.

Each artist donated 5 dollars for every board they break, the proceeds will go to Chief Behning and his family.

“It’s painful for us to go through wood and …we’re going to go through this for him. We can’t go through the pain he's going through but we're going to go through what we got,” Taekwondo assistant instructor and Davenport police officer, Sam Miller.

Chief Behning is still in recovery after a stolen garbage truck smashed into his squad car during a high speed chase. He is expected to start rehabilitation in Davenport the week of October 30.

Black belt Megan Winston says getting involved is the least she can do.

This was her first martial art’s event since her hip surgery two years ago.

“I hurt for his family I hurt for his friends I want to do everything and raise as much money as I can to try to help them out,” says Winston.

The group raised closed to two thousand dollars during the event.