× Five juveniles charged after police chase involving stolen vehicles

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five juveniles face charges after a police chase involving stolen vehicles.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27, Davenport police learned of three stolen vehicles being pursued into the city by Scott County sheriff’s deputies. Dispatchers said the vehicles were driving recklessly at high rates of speed. Officers lost sight of the vehicles, though, and ended the chase.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Davenport officers located two of the stolen vehicles in the 1600 block of West 12th Street, near the Putnam Museum. Officers said the vehicles attempted to flee, so they used tire deflation devices to stop them.

Officers chased five juveniles who ran from the vehicles and quickly caught them. One officer was hurt during the foot chase.

The third stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied near 3500 West Locust Street.

The five juveniles, all 14- and 15-years old, have been charged with first degree theft and interference with official acts.

Two of them were taken to the Scott County Detention Center, and three were released to a guardian.

The recovered vehicles include a Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Camry from Davenport, as well as a Hyundai Sonata out of Wilton, Iowa.

Davenport Police have also recovered five other stolen vehicles in the past two days from the area of 1600 Eagles Crest Drive in Davenport. Those vehicles were reported stolen from Davenport, Rock Island, and Blue Grass.