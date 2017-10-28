× First freeze of the season is in store for Sunday morning

Talk about a very chilly weekend! Highs only managed to get in the 30s today, and that northwest breeze made it feel even cooler. After midnight, the wind will begin to calm down, and the cloud cover will be clearing out. This will set us up for our first freeze by Sunday morning, and a Freeze Warning will be in effect for the entire viewing area. It’s going to get down right cold with lows in the mid 20s!

Thankfully, Sunday is looking a little brighter and warmer. Sunshine will return for the first part of the day, and a southerly wind will warm us up near 50. An isolated shower or two is possible that night as more clouds return.

We’ll still be pretty chilly by Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy conditions will last through Halloween, but it will be a touch cooler for our holiday with highs in the low 40s.

The second half of the week is looking warmer with temperatures back into the 50s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham