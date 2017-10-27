Wilton goes on the road and beats Bellevue 28-14 to advance in the playoff for the first time in school history.
Wilton wins first playoff game in school history
-
Iowa H.S. Football pairings
-
Wilton scores late touchdown for win
-
Iowa City Regina hand Wilton first loss
-
The Score Sunday – High School Football playoff breakdown, FCA
-
Illinois High School Football Playoffs
-
-
Geneseo falls to Dixon in first round of playoffs
-
Wilton best rival Durant
-
Bettendorf prepares for rematch with PV
-
Wilton stays in district race with win over Wapello
-
Score Preview- Galesburg looks to build on record setting season
-
-
Illinois misses school aid payments, finds temporary relief in Categorical grants
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
Wilton rolls to a 35-point over Columbus Community