Who won our Pet Halloween Costume Contest?

MOLINE, Illinois -- Pet owners around the Quad Cities entered their furry friends into our annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest. After ruffling through some great entries -- see photos here -- we brought it down to our three finalists.
McKayla Johnson from Kirkwood, Illinois brought in her bulldog mix Merle, who was dressed as a lumberjack.
Miriah Beals from Davenport, Iowa brought in her pig Stella, who was dressed as a butterfly.
Becky Potenberg from Moline, Illinois brought in her turtle, Buddy, who was dressed as a hamburger.
The Rock Island Animal Hospital sponsored and judged the contest, and provided our finalists with prizes.
And the winners were:
1st- Buddy
2nd- Merle
3rd- Stella