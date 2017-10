× Which roads will be closed for Davenport’s Halloween parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Road closures will impact drivers downtown Davenport Saturday, October 28th as organizers get ready for the Halloween Parade.

There will be no parking allowed Saturday starting at 6 a.m. along the parade route, which includes portions of 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Ripley Street and Iowa Street.

Road closures are as follows:

3rd Street between Western Avenue and LeClaire Street starting at 10:30 a.m.

Pershing Street between 2nd and 3rd starting at 10:30 a.m.

Iowa Street between 2nd and 3rd starting at 10:30 a.m.

Ripley Street between 2nd and 3rd starting at 1:30 p.m.

Harrison Street between 2nd and 3rd starting at 1:30 p.m.

Main street between 2nd and 3rd starting at 1:30 p.m.

2nd Street between Western Avenue and Iowa Street starting at 1:30 p.m.

Brady Street between River Drive and 4th Street starting at 2 p.m.

Parking will be available at the following ramps until 1:30 p.m. and again after the parade ends: Harrison Street Ramp, River Center Ramp, and Redstone Ramp. Parking rates do apply.

The parade begins on 3rd Street at Brady Street and goes westward, turns south on Ripley Street, goes east on 2nd Street, north on Iowa Street, and disbands back on 3rd Street.