Police: Patient in ER at Davenport hospital assaults doctor

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A patient is being accused of assaulting a doctor at Genesis West.

According to an affidavit, 22-year-old Sequan Gatlin from Ames, Iowa was in the Emergency Room at the hospital around 3:30 a.m., Friday, October 27th when the assault took place.

“When the doctor entered the room to speak to the defendant the defendant jumped out of the bed and got into the doctor’s face,” read the affidavit. The doctor tried to push Gatlin away and then Gatlin allegedly grabbed the doctor’s arm and throat.

The doctor sustained a scratch on the hand and was afraid for his safety, the affidavit said.

Gatlin was taken into custody and was held on 1,000 bond in the Scott County Jail. He was charged with assault on a health care provider.