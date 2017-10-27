NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Unique “Treats” for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is just a couple days away, which means all we can think about is one thing - candy.

So, this week on Nailed It Or Failed It during WQAD News 8 at 11am, we tried three different things with one thing in common - you guessed it - candy.

First, I found a cute way to pass out your "treats" - whether it's during trick-or-treating or at a school party. These Mini Mummy Pinatas from the blog, DIY Candy are an easy way to contain a couple pieces of candy or non-candy "treats" - like the ones we used in the video above!

Second, if you want to make a unique "treat" out of all your Halloween candy - or if you're looking for something to make after all that trick-or-treating (because you know you'll have a whole bag full after events like Boo at the Zoo!), try this Halloween Candy Bark from the blog, Just a Taste! I showed the guys how to make it in the video below:

As promised, I have an added "treat" for all the adult trick-or-treaters out there. Click here to see how you can pair your favorite candy with wine! Jon's pick was Skittles. Eric's was Snickers. Mine was Gummy Bears!

We hope you have a happy Halloween! If you're going to Boo at the Zoo, stop by and see all three of us at the WQAD News 8 Booth on Sunday from 9:30am-11:30am!