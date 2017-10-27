How to get your ‘Stranger Things’ fix through Snapchat

Good news for fans of “Stranger Things”: You can now virtually step inside the “Stranger Things” world through Snapchat.

Through a special lens you can get via Snapcode, fans can take a walk around Joyce’s living room from the show, according to a report by Business Insider. In the virtual “Stranger Things” world, fans will get to see details from the room and get to walk around, interacting with various items.

The lens portal was launched on Friday, October 27th to Snapchatters across the globe. Here is the Snapcode: