× Reported fight involving firearm prompts lockdown at Muscatine elementary school

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A disturbance that prompted an elementary school to go on lockdown ended with a teenager being arrested.

It was around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, October 26th when a fight between two males was reported in the 800 block of Mulberry Avenue, just one block away from Jefferson Elementary School. Going in, police had been told that one of the males possibly had a firearm, according to a statement from the Muscatine Police Department.

Police ended up arresting a 16-year-old boy from Muscatine; he was charged with first degree robbery and possession or dominion and control of firearms by felon. The teen was held in the Muscatine County Jail, the statement said.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, ext. 604.