× Dress like its winter for those football playoff games tonight

Our blustery weather of late will remain intact as we go through the evening and overnight hours. High school football playoffs will feel temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills around 30 when you factor in the wind. Given the broken cloudiness, overnight lows will only drop around the mid 30s. Could see a passing sprinkle or flurry overnight but nothing more than that is expected.

Not much of a change in our forecast Saturday, with a stiff breeze at times daytime highs will only top around the lower 40s. Skies will eventually improve later that day, where at the same time winds will ease up. This will set the tone for our first hard freeze of the season Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Weekend’s brightest is still planned for Sunday with highs approaching 50 degrees. Clouds will quickly fill in heading into that evening resulting in some light rain showers later that night.

Temperatures will remain below normal in the days ahead but at least we work in some sunshine during this period including Halloween for all those ghouls and goblins.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

