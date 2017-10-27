× BREAKING: First charges filed in Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Late Friday, a federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.

The charges are being kept sealed, under orders from a federal judge. Anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday. Right now, it is unclear what the charges are.

Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election last May, shortly after President Donald Trump abruptly fired then-FBI Director James Comey. Mueller then took the reins of a federal investigation that Comey first opened in July 2016, in the middle of the presidential campaign.

The investigation has focused on potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as obstruction of justice by President Trump, who some accuse of trying to impede the investigation.

According to CNN, investigators are scrutinizing Trump and his associates’ financial ties to Russia.

In addition to Mueller’s investigation, three other committees on Capitol Hill are conducting their own probes.

This is a developing story.