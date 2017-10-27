Bettendorf over Pleasant Valley 28-14. Bulldogs move into the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Bettendorf beats rival PV for second time this season
-
Bettendorf drops home opener to W. Des Moines Valley
-
Bettendorf working to change fireworks ordinance
-
Augie students find high level lead risk areas in Davenport and Bettendorf
-
Quad City football rivals face off to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts
-
Isle of Capri Riverboat casino returns to the Quad Cities with new purpose
-
-
Bettendorf claims District Title
-
Bettendorf swimming bests PV in Top 10 showndown
-
Bettendorf Volleyball set for showdown with Assumption
-
Bettendorf rolls in win over Muscatine
-
Bettendorf rolls to big win over Clinton
-
-
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Bettendorf prepares for rematch with PV