70th Street in Moline at John Deere Road to reopen

MOLINE, Illinois — As progress continues on the extensive, complicated John Deere Road corridor project, a major north-south intersection is set to reopen.

Starting Monday, Oct. 30, the upgraded 70th Street intersection at John Deere Road will open, featuring two north-bound through lanes with a dedicated turn lane and two south-bound lanes.

Construction engineers from McCarthy Improvement said the addition of dedicated turn lanes should help ease congestion in the area. This will wrap up work on this section of the project until the spring.

