× Wind chilly as we head into the upcoming weekend

Really going to miss these mild autumn days. Hope you enjoyed this day because the autumn chill is right on track for the upcoming weekend as well as the days to follow, too.

Cold front will be sweeping through the area later this evening and allow a chilly northwest breeze to drop temperatures overnight. This will lead to a wind chilly Friday with daytime highs in the lower 40s. Factor in a stiff west wind gusting at times around 30 mph and you have wind chills in the 30s all day.

In fact, Saturday’s weather will be quite similar though winds may not be as gusty.

Plenty of broken cloudiness will be noticed during this two day stretch, though moisture will be limited. Might see a passing sprinkle, drizzle or flurry by the time Saturday morning arrives but that’s all I see when it comes to precipitation.

As the system pulls away skies will improve Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This will lead to our scheduled hard freeze as temperatures drop around the 30 degree mark and end the growing season.

We’ll see plenty of sun on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Get use to that as 40s will be common for highs most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

