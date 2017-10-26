× Teen accused of slashing puppy’s throat will be charged as an adult, judge rules

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — The teenager who has been accused of severely injuring a puppy will be tried as an adult.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and animal torture. Initially the case was being handled in the juvenile system. On Thursday, October 26th, a judge decided to transfer the case to adult court.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, on Tuesday, July 25, they responded to reports of a possible injured animal at the entrance of Lakeland Terrace apartment complex, where a puppy was found with four lacerations on its neck and abrasions on its back.

That puppy was taken to the Kewanee Vet Clinic where it received life-saving care.

Workers at the Henry County Humane Society named the puppy “Thor” and a community of supporters have stood behind the pup. Thor has since recovered and his handlers say that he is doing good.

The teenager’s next court appearance will be Monday, October 30th at 2 p.m.