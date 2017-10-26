Teen accused of slashing puppy’s throat will be charged as an adult, judge rules
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — The teenager who has been accused of severely injuring a puppy will be tried as an adult.
The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and animal torture. Initially the case was being handled in the juvenile system. On Thursday, October 26th, a judge decided to transfer the case to adult court.
According to the Kewanee Police Department, on Tuesday, July 25, they responded to reports of a possible injured animal at the entrance of Lakeland Terrace apartment complex, where a puppy was found with four lacerations on its neck and abrasions on its back.
That puppy was taken to the Kewanee Vet Clinic where it received life-saving care.
Workers at the Henry County Humane Society named the puppy “Thor” and a community of supporters have stood behind the pup. Thor has since recovered and his handlers say that he is doing good.
Thanking the community: Thor tours Kewanee to meet those who gave donations in his name
The teenager’s next court appearance will be Monday, October 30th at 2 p.m.