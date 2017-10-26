× Stolen vehicle recovered in Davenport, four teens arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The search for a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport on Thursday ended with four teens being placed in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Davenport Police, dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a construction site in the 1000 block of Brady Street just before noon on Thursday. Less than an hour later, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of the reported stolen vehicle near W. Kimberly Road.

Upon arrival, officers were then notified of a single-vehicle accident in the 3700 block of N. Fairmount St., in which a vehicle struck a fence. Four people were seen running from the vehicle, police say.

At the site of the accident, officers confirmed the vehicle involved was the vehicle stolen from the 1000 block of Brady. Additional police units responded and, through witness accounts, were able to track the subjects seen running from the vehicle to the 3100 block of W. Kimberly Road.

Four male juveniles, three 14 years old and one 13 years old, were arrested and charged with one count of Theft 1st Degree and one count Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

There were no injuries reported but the vehicle sustained heavy damage from the accident.