Public Building Commission wants county courthouse torn down

ROCK ISLAND- A press release sent to WQAD News 8 Wednesday, October 25 shows Public Building Commission Chairman Richard Fisher and Chief Judge Walter D. Braud want the iconic Rock Island County Courthouse torn down.

The press release says the The Public Building Commission has, “earmarked funds within the construction budget to perform Courthouse asbestos abatement and to raze the Courthouse.”

A meeting back in July showed many residents want the courthouse saved in some sort of way. The county board will have the final say on what happens to the building, despite the press release sent out Wednesday.

Rock Island County is working on a $28 million new justice center now, and leaders say that new building will open in December of 2018.

