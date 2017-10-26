× Police respond to shots fired call in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police responded to a home in the area of 2nd and Cedar Street in Muscatine around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots fired.

Once on scene, police say they recovered shell casings but determined there were no injuries to anyone near or inside the home.

According to police, this is an isolated incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.