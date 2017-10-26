× Muscatine’s city administrator plans to take legal action against mayor for ‘defamation’

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine’s city administrator is planning to take legal action against Mayor Diana Broderson.

In a statement released Thursday, October 26th, City Administrator Gregg Mandsager alleges that the mayor has compromised the reputation of him and his family and said that he was taking legal action “for defamation and other wrongdoings.”

This statement comes just days after a judge overturned the city council’s decision to remove the mayor.

WQAD News 8’s Christina Hepner is getting more information about the dispute. Come back to this post for updates.