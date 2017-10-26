× Muscatine teen arrested, charged with robbery

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, Muscatine Police responded to the 800 block of Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine to the report of two males fighting.

One of the men involved reportedly had a firearm.

Because of the location of the fight and possible firearm involvement, Jefferson School was placed on lockdown.

An investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old male. The teen was charged with Robbery 1st Degree and possession or dominion and control of firearms by felon. He is currently being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Muscatine Police Department (563-263-9922 ext 604). Callers may remain anonymous.