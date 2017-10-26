× Moline and East Moline Fire Crews tackle Early Morning House Fire

East Moline and Moline Fire crews were busy early this morning October 26th, after a house erupted in flames.

It happened just before 3 a.m. off 31st Street in East Moline, right across the street from Ridgewood Elementary School.

Our WQAD News Eight photographer at the scene says there is heavy smoke coming from the side of the home.

No word if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

This story is developing, we will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.