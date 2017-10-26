Illinois senator says old infrastructure in QC area is causing ‘a real bottle neck’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said she is working on building economic investment and transportation in the Quad Cities.

Back in March of 2017, Senator Duckworth met with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. From that meeting, she said she came away hoping to encourage improvements to transportation, economy, and infrastructure.

On Wednesday, October 25th, the senator told WQAD News 8 that she is working with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst on making improvements along the Mississippi River.

"Right now from the Quad Cities on down the Mississippi, there's a real bottle neck that occurs just because the infrastructure is so old that we need to make those investments," she said.

Senator Duckworth also said that recently spoke with an ambassador in Mexico and is looking to promote Iowa's corn and soybean crops overseas.