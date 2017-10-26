Miss today’s 67 degree sunshine? Here’s how long you’ll have to wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You read that right. Today's sunshine and 67 degrees will likely be the last of the warm, bright weather of the year! In fact, I don't believe we'll see 65 degrees with sunshine until March!

Here's my reasoning. Today's average high temperature is 59 degrees so our forecast is 8 degrees above normal. A strong cold front will work through our area around sunset tonight, bringing us some significant wind chills by Friday morning. In fact, most of the state of Iowa will see chill factors in the teens early Friday!

Temps won't get out of the 40s for several days...possibly until Thursday of next week. By that time, the average high temperature will be in the middle 50s. And by the time we could see some above-normal temperatures, the calendar will be November 8th or later. By then, the average high temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

So get outside and enjoy the nice weather today. If you don't, you'll be waiting for about four months!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

