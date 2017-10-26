Dixon Police Chief Langloss retires from position, named new City Manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois -- Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss has retired from his position to take over as the new Dixon City Manager.

Chief Langloss, who was unanimously hired by the City Council as the new City Manager, served as Police Chief in Dixon for nearly 10 years. He was the youngest to be named chief in the history of the department.

Langloss will continue to serve as the Vice President on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

A new chief is expected to be hired in the next couple of weeks.

You can read Chief Langloss' full statement below.

“It has been a complete honor to serve the Citizens of Dixon as a police office and their police chief. The City has given me an incredible opportunity to develop and grow my skills, so I can better serve Dixon. Deciding to apply for the City Manager position was a very difficult decision, but in the end, this is where I thought I could make the biggest difference for Dixon. I love Dixon and I am completely committed to putting a team together that will help us reach our full potential. We are poised to do great things. We have a great City Council and a tremendous team of City employees.”