Davenport RiverCenter transforms into giant pool hall for tournament

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Iowa American Cue Sports Alliance is holding its state championship tournament in Davenport this weekend, so the RiverCenter has been transformed into a giant pool hall.

The event features 650-700 league players from around the region playing on the 60 pool tables that have been set up. The players, who aren't necessarily professionals, are playing for cash and trophies.

"Having a table in your basement is one thing but playing against competition that is better than you is the way you're going to get better," said Tournament Coordinator Dwaine Bowman.

There are men's and women's divisions as well as a junior tournament set to begin on Sunday, which allows junior players to play for scholarship money.

The tournament runs through Sunday, October 29 and spectators are welcome.