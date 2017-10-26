The Black Hawks men's and women's tams are looking for better results this season and they will try to do that with local players. The Women's team has 21 of their 14 players with local ties, while the men have eight local players.
Black Hawk Basketball holds media day
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Black Hawk College employee recognized for leadership
-
Black Hawk Education Center crowns Homecoming King and Queen
-
Davenport RiverCenter transforms into giant pool hall for tournament
-
Quad City Steamwheelers hold public tryouts
-
-
Quad City River Bandits celebrate alumni players in the World Series
-
Sold out DekHockey tournament means good business for local vendors
-
Burlington officials reject offer to sell city golf course
-
Two local players ready to make impact with Hawkeye Football Team
-
Historic Rock Island Park celebrates 90 years
-
-
NFL may change policy that players ‘should’ stand for anthem
-
5 crewmen missing after Army chopper crashes near Oahu
-
Mike Ditka apologizes for comment on racial oppression