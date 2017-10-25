× Thursday, nicest of the week… Big chill this weekend… Hard freeze included, too

Nice to scour away some of these pesky clouds of late and bring back a little sunshine for a change. With skies remaining clear overnight and winds fairly light , the possibility of frost does exist. It still appears that the best chance for that will exist in sheltered valleys and more east of the Quad Cities.

That will set the tone for the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the lower 60s that afternoon.

In fact, these will be the warmest temperatures we’ll see for a while as several clippers out of Canada will blow in. This will enhance a strong autumn chill across the area for a solid week.

The first clipper will be arriving on Friday and control our weather for the upcoming weekend. Brisk 40s for highs will be common during this stretch with Saturday being the cloudiest. Could see a light rain/snow mix in spots that morning but the chances are pretty small.

Frost may be possible Saturday morning too, but given the broken cloudiness that day and wind chances will be focused in river valleys.

A hard freeze is still likely on Sunday morning with temperatures around the 30 degree mark. This will also put an end to the growing season for the area. This will be the weekend’s brightest before more clouds and cold arrive next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

