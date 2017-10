Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The old Garfield school in Moline has been vacant for nearly two and a half years now but city leaders say redevelopment plans are on track.

Back in 2015, Gorman and Company announced plans to turn the former school into an independent senior living facility but so far, there has been no work done.

According to Moline City Planner Jeff Anderson, Gorman still owns the property and has been working to finalize financing, after which Anderson expects construction to begin.