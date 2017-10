Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The homeless in the Quad Cities are receiving help, thanks to a local non-profit.

"In from the Cold," a group that provides basic necessities for those without a home, is celebrating its 25th year in the Quad Cities.

The organization handed out more than $8,000 to ten different groups on Wednesday, including Family Resources. Members say the money will go to help those with the biggest and most immediate needs.

"In from the Cold" has raised more than $340,000 in 25 years.