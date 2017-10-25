MVRBC: Why it’s the perfect time to donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Leaders at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) are looking for more donations as we get closer to Halloween.

We had Breakfast With...the MVRBC's Director of Public Relations, Kirby Winn, among others, Thursday, October 19, on Good Morning Quad Cities. Winn says you can give red blood cells every 56 days, and now is the perfect time do so. Leaders say they're in need of blood around Christmas and the New Year's holiday.

"The retailers out there know that eight weeks from now is Christams," Winn said. "The holidays are a really tough time for the blood supply, and so we want to be really strong right now, so we're also scheduling donors for the next time they're eligible in that period right before Christmas."

People can give a single platelet every single week. You can give platelets up to 24 times a year. MVRBC leaders say they needed blood donations after the recent hurricanes but not after the Las Vegas tragedy.

