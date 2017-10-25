The Titans best Urbana University 5-2 to capture 1A Super Sectional title.
Monmouth-Roseville soccer punched 1st ever trip to State
-
Monmouth-Roseville cruises past Sherrard
-
Bureau Valley wins a shootout game over Monmouth-Roseville
-
Monmouth-Roseville picks up first win of the year
-
Kewanee wins to become playoff eligible
-
Monmouth-Roseville soccer earns regional title
-
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
Mic’d up with Jeremy Adolphson, Rockridge defense plays big in win
-
For the first time ever Illinois misses scheduled payments for schools
-
CHEF SCOTT Citrus Linguini with Lobster Claws
-
CHEF SCOTT: Braised Belgian Pheasant
-
-
CHEF SCOTT: A big pot of “yum” for game day
-
Pushing for more women in the Iowa Legislature
-
Chicago submits formal bid to be home of Amazon’s HQ2