Man accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief enters plea

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The man accused of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning during a car chase plead not guilty in court today.

Police say it all started when Logan Shoemaker tried running over a woman in Davenport before fleeing from police. Shoemaker allegedly crashed a stolen pickup near Blue Grass then stole a garbage truck.

Police Chief Behning was deploying stop sticks when police say Shoemaker plowed into Chief Behning's squad car.

Shoemaker faces several charges, including attempted murder.