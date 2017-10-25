× Iowa’s greyhound racing park faces uncertain future

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Revenue increased last season at Iowa’s only greyhound racing operation, but the track’s future is uncertain because it depends on temporary funding from two casinos.

The Telegraph Herald reports the total amount wagered on races at Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque was $4.6 million in 2017, up from $3.3 million in 2015.

Brian Carpenter is the park’s director of racing and general manager. He says the park isn’t self-sustaining yet. The park received a $5.1 million subsidy from Q Casino and Hotel and the Council Bluffs casino, which agreed in 2014 to give the greyhound industry $72 million over seven years.

Carpenter says park officials may shorten the racing schedule or create other deals with off-track betting facilities to help the park survive after the subsidies end in 2022.