Happy Joes announces new partnership

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joes has announced a new partnership aimed at growing the company.

The pizza chain will join forces with Cedar Rapids-based Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, or DRH.

The Happy Joes headquarters in Bettendorf will become the new headquarters for the newly-formed DRH enterprise and will supply support services to additional pizza chains located across the country.

“We are impressed with the company and its leaders, as well as its infrastructure, the menu, the pizza, and the people,” said DRH CEO Jim Smith.

The company will hold a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. to answer any questions about the merger.